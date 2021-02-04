Police identify man struck and killed by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs

News

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Desert Hot Springs.

The collision happened on Palm Drive, just south of Dillon Road, shortly before 8 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs Police investigators were able to determine that the victim was walking in the road on Palm Drive, pushing a shopping cart. Investigators did not know whether the man was crossing the road or walking in the middle of the road.

The man was struck in the number two (right hand) southbound lane, police said.

Doria Wilms, the department's public information officer, said that the driver cooperated with police

A news release by the department later revealed that the driver told police that they did not see the pedestrian until immediately before the crash and was unable to take evasive actions.

The driver was transported to the police station but was later released.

On Friday, the Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Corey Callaghan, 37 of Palm Desert.

The north and southbound lanes of Palm Drive from Dillon Road to Varner Road were closed for several hours.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating the collision.

Anyone with further information about the collision is asked to contact Corporal Johnston at (760) 329-6411 extension 358 or Detective Elias at (760) 329-6411 extension 373. Individuals can also contact the Watch Commander, (760) 329-2904 Ext.302. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.