Customers leave local restaurant workers $2021 tips

News

2021 is looking brighter for some valley restaurant workers thanks to some customers who recently left them a tip for $2021. The tip could be the start of a new social media challenge!

Those generous tips were left at two valley restaurants; Arnold Palmer's in La Quinta and Farm in Palm Springs.

Patrons wrote "support local" and "#2021tipchallenge" on the receipts.

Waitress Amanda McCoy says she broke down in tears at Arnold Palmers when she saw the $2,021 tip from a couple who wishes to remain anonymous.

"I had to look at it a couple of times honestly to make sure I wasn't like seeing things. But then it was my reaction I think just to be overwhelmed like I had tears in my eyes you know it's super kind and I hadn't experienced anything like that definitely in 20 years of serving ever," McCoy said.

The single mother of two says like many restaurant workers she had been unemployed for several months during the pandemic.

The #2021tipchallenge is now being used nationwide to encourage people to tip generously to help service-workers impacted by shutdowns or restrictions.

McCoy says it's also more than that.

"I hope it happens for others, for sure, but if all you can do is come in and be super grateful and happy like everyone has been, that's great," McCoy said.

McCoy says it's important to pay it forward, which is why she recently left a $100 tip for a to-go order.

In the meantime, she's carrying around a thank you card in her apron in case she sees those generous patrons again.