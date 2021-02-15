Palm Springs Aerial Tramway set to reopen on Thursday

News

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will open to the public for the first time in 2021 starting on Thursday.

Officials announced that the Tramway will operate Thursday through Monday with the first car going up at 8:00 a.m. The last car will be up at 4:20 p.m. and the last car comes down at 6:00 p.m.

Much like with the Tram's previous reopening, visitors must buy tickets before their visit. Tickets will not be available on site. You can buy tickets at www.pstramway.com.

Certain facilities will remain closed at the Valley and Mountain Station and the Tram will operate at less than 25% capacity.

Parking can be purchased online in advance. Coachella Valley residents do not need to buy a parking ticket but you will need to provide proof of residency upon arrival.

Face coverings are required at both the Valley and Mountain Stations. They will also be required to be worn at all times while aboard tram cars, as it is not possible to provide six feet of social distancing.

Gaiters, bandanas, and masks with holes or valves will not be allowed.

The Mt. San Jacinto State Park and Wilderness Area area is back open as is the Valley Station, the Cascade Patio, the Tram View patio, the Mountain Station, the Mountain Station Gift Shop, and Desert View Terrace.

The Valley Station Gift Shop, the Tramway History Museum, Cascade Café, the Santa Rosa, and the San Jacinto Theaters are closed. The Natural History Museum, Peaks Restaurant, Pines Café (inside dining), and the Lookout Lounge are also closed at this time.

Sandwiches, salads, and beverages will be available for purchase at Pines Café for outdoor dining.

