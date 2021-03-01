Vehicle overturns on eastbound side of I-10 near Monterey exit

News

Eastbound lanes are blocked after a vehicle overturned near the Monterey exit of Interstate 10.

The collision was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. between the Bob Hope and Monterey exits. The vehicle is on its side on the right-hand shoulder of the highway, however, at least one lane is blocked by first responders working to help the parties in the vehicle.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital. Crews used the jaws of life to extricate another person in the vehicle.

There is no word on the condition or injuries the passengers sustained. Our crew at the scene continues to work on gathering more information.

Keep an eye on traffic with our I-10 Live Cam available in our Weather Cams section

