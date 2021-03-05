Families prepare to go back to school

News

Some younger students in the Desert Sands Unified School District can mark their calendars for March 15 to return to their classrooms for in-person instruction two-days a week.

The Palm Springs Unified School District board of education approved its plan to bring students back into classrooms.

The district's plan still needs to be approved by county and state officials before students pre-K to second grade can return to in-person learning beginning April 12.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking to families that preparing their students to go back to the school.