First doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive in Riverside County

The third vaccine in the quest to end COVID-19 is making its way to Riverside County. According to a county spokesperson, more than 16,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are slated to arrive in the coming days. The county plans to start administering some of those doses as soon as next week, according to the county spokesperson.

The new shipment of doses will get divvied up to provide clinics, mobile teams and community partners each with a third of the share.

Last Saturday the Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorization for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Gov. Gavin Newsom also mentioned that the state would be receiving more than 380,000 doses of the single shot by this week.

