Groundbreaking planned for affordable housing complex for veterans in Cathedral City

California

Groundbreaking is set for April for a new affordable housing complex for veterans in Cathedral City.

The site will feature 60 apartments, including one bedroom and two bedroom apartments and other amenities.

The project developer tells News Channel 3 the Veterans Administration will provide on-site services to tenants.

The project site is along Landau Boulevard between Vega Road and Corta Road.

