Hazardous device team investigating suspicious device in Desert Hot Springs

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Hazardous Device team is on its way to investigate a suspicious device found in a Desert Hot Springs community Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department, confirmed that the suspicious device was found near the area of Camino Mirasol at Valley View Drive.

There was no further information available on the what the device could be at this time.

Several viewers have called in to report evacuations in some parts while others are being told to stay indoors. We are awaiting an update with more information from the Sheriff's Department.

We also have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.