Unbelievable! Local 85-year-old golfer makes consecutive aces on same hole

Howard Beloved had the shot of a lifetime. Actually, two of them, on the same hole, in consecutive attempts.

The 85-year-old recently made back-to-back aces from 90 yards out on the first hole at Rancho Casa Blanca in Indio.

Here's how it happened.

Howard hit his first shot on the first hole. He and his playing partners couldn't tell if the ball was in play because of shadows on the green and a flower bed just past the green.



So, naturally, Howard pulled another ball and hit a provisional.

When he and his group of playing companions got up to the green, they noticed that not one, but both balls were in the cup!

Photo courtesy of Mike Dixon, playing partner and friend of Howard Beloved.

Back-to-back for Beloved! Two holes-in-one for Howard!

True to his namesake, Beloved is beloved by all. He also happens to be a pretty good golfer!

