Nursing home resident reacts to new guidance to allow visitors indoors

News

Nursing homes are making changes now to reopen to visitors. New guidelines from the state’s public health department explains fully vaccinated residents can now receive both indoor and in-room guests.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero has more on what you need to know before visiting your loved one.

After more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, some nursing-home residents will finally be allowed to accept visitors. Click here. The department said it recognizes some residents may feel socially isolated, which could lead to increased health risks.

“It would brighten their day to have somebody come in," said Tina Huffman.

It's a relief for Tina Huffman.she’s been living at ManorCare health in Palm Desert for the past three weeks.

“Very hard when you sit in one of those rooms day after day they keep your door shut," said Huffman. "You don’t see anybody until they come to the window.”

Its been a year since many of those seniors had a hug. A spokesperson for ManorCare Health told News Channel 3 up until now they have only be able to do Facetime and outdoor visits. They will be contacting families about indoor visits next week.

For Vista Cove in Rancho Mirage, they are welcoming families back.

“We really want family members and loved ones to visit their loved one as soon as possible," said Floyd Rhoades, CEO Vista Cove at Rancho Mirage.

Rhoades added that visits would be for about half hour and must be scheduled in advance.

“Our preference at Vista Cove will be that the person has both vaccines," said Rhoades. "If they’'ve had one and they're not showing any symptoms that should be fine because we know that the resident has had both of their vaccines and therefore should be fairly immune.”

Rhoades explained it would allow residents to have that physical touch but COVID protocols will remain in place

The latest guidance comes as 56% of the senior population in Riverside County has been vaccinated and COVID cases continue to fall. Click here for data.

“Well I pray that they’ll be able to go in see their loved ones and be with them," said Huffman.

if you want to visit a friend or family member at a care facility… you should call ahead to find out if you need an appointment.