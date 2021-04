News

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 was reported near Beaumont on Sunday afternoon.

The quake hit the area around 2:21 p.m. on Easter Sunday, just 2.5 miles south of Beaumont and 5.9 miles northwest of Yucaipa.

There have been no preliminary reports of damage or injuries. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on Sunday's quake.