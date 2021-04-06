COVID-19 tests or proof of vaccination will be required for indoor receptions in California

News

According to the California Department of Public Health, people will be required to get a COVID-19 test or show proof of being fully vaccinated to attend an indoor reception, meeting, or conference beginning April 15.

CDPH released the guidelines Friday for meetings, receptions and conferences.

Counties in the red tier, like Riverside County, can host up to 50 people outdoors. Capacity increases to 200 if guests are tested for COVID-19 or show proof of being fully vaccinated. And if the event is indoors, all guests, up to 100 people, are required to be tested or fully vaccinated. Capacity increases after each less restrictive tier.

