La Quinta to issue notice of default to developer of SilverRock Resort hotel project

The La Quinta City Council unanimously voted to issue a notice of default to to developer Robert Green Company over the SilverRock resort project.

The SilverRock Golf Resort was set to have a two luxury hotels built on the property. More than 300 rooms were planned between both hotels, which was to be built on the land that was the original 18th hole.

there were also plans for permanent living options and other amenities.

The project was announced in March 2017, although the project has been in works as far back as 2012. The hotels were originally scheduled to be finished by Fall 2019, however, that was delayed to 2020 before being delayed again to 2021.

The city will be issuing a letter of default to the developer on Wednesday, April 7.

Staff will continue to work with the developer to outline steps to cure the default, a news release from the city reveals.

City officials said there will be a study session at the April 20 city council to provide details regarding schedule, progress and plan forward.

"The Mayor, City Council, City Manager and City staff will continue to support and assist the developer in moving forward on this project, as well as continue to keep the community updated on next steps and milestones as they become available," reads the city's news release.