FIND Food Bank Telethon starts this Friday at 7 p.m.

News

The 11th annual FIND Food Bank Telethon airs this Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Join us as we step up to the plate to support the FIND Food Bank by raising money to help them meet the surge in demand they have seen during the pandemic.

In a normal year, FIND Food Bank serves 90,000 individuals each month, but that number has increased to an average of 150,000 people monthly during the pandemic.

FIND distributed about 12 million pounds of food in 2019, and from January 2020 – December 2020, FIND distributed over 24 million pounds of food, equivalent to 22 million meals.

Help the FIND Food Bank provide another 22 million meals to the Desert Region through 2021.

Tune in to News Channel3 on Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. as FIND’s supporters and the community-at-large to reflect and share stories of resilience and triumph over an unprecedented year of hunger.

There are also some special announcements expected to happen live on air to reveal FIND Food Bank’s plan to expand our reach and services to the Desert Region.

If you wish to take part in the telethon call 760-775-3663 starting at 7 p.m.