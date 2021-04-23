First Alert Weather Alert Sunday and Monday

News

Damaging winds return to the Valley with a vengeance late in the weekend. The potential for wind gusting to 60mph has prompted the News Channel 3 First Alert Weather Team to issue a First Alert Weather Alert for Sunday and Monday.

Coinciding with this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Valley and surrounding areas from 8 p.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday. Gusty winds will remain with us overnight Sunday into Monday as well. Air quality will likely be impacted as well due to blowing sand and dust. Persons with respiratory difficulties should pay close attention to AQI levels through the weekend.

Winds on Sunday will be followed by snow in the mountains above 6,000', with the potential for 1" to 6" of snowfall. Moderate showers from the Coastal plains to the mountains, with the mountain communities getting as much as 0.50 to 0.75" of rain. The Valley may see light showers amounting to nearly 0.10". Highs will significantly cooler than normal on Monday, in the 70s.

