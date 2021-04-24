Safety review group recommends resuming use of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 shots

News

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup is recommending resuming the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 shot in vaccination efforts around the country.

The group made the announcement in a press release issued Saturday, which included the following information:

"The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup today completed its review of the federal process and has concluded that use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Biotech) COVID-19 vaccine should resume in the western states. The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington this afternoon.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted its pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following a review by a federal vaccine safety review panel. The Workgroup further recommended that vaccine information fact sheets be culturally and linguistically appropriate, and available in multiple languages at an accessible reading level to inform conversations between health care providers and vaccine recipients,"