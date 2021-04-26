One hospitalized with serious injuries after collision between semi-truck and vehicle on I-10 near Cabazon
The California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire Riverside is at the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the I-10 near Cabazon.
The crash was reported 5:34 p.m. on the westbound side of I-10 east of Malki Road.
Cal Fire confirmed the collision involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another person suffered minor injuries and evaluated.
