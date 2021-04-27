Couple helps to make a lasting impact with the Alzheimer’s Association in the Coachella Valley

News

The Alzheimer's Association in the Coachella Valley is holding a virtual gala on May 1, 2021. The gala is called "A Night to Remember" and will air on CBS Local 2 at 7 p.m. The work of this association would not be possible without the help of many community partners. News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi spoke to the Veit family on their dedication giving back to the community by helping the cause.

“We’re just people who care about what’s going on around us and care about society, our local society and want to provide help in a way that is meaningful,” said David Veit. David and his wife Marsha have been helping communities from one coast to another over the years. They have left a lasting impact in many towns. “I was a member of the Chappaqua Volunteer ambulance corp for about 10 years, back in New York, as an EMT and a driver,” said Marsha Veit. Their work has spanned from volunteering as an EMT, building a much needed hospital in Oregon, and helping to feed kids in underserved communities. They have now created a lasting impact with the Alzheimer's Association in the Coachella Valley.

Marsha and David Veit

“Particularly the caregiving, the support side of it rather than the research side was something that attracted us,” said Mr. Veit. They spoke about focusing on the "right now." They want to make sure those suffering with the disease are able to move through their daily lives. They are making sure they have things like social programs, support programs, and art programs.

When it comes to Alzheimer's they do have a close connection to the disease. “My mother died from Alzheimer's, and so did two of her siblings, and my sons mother in law,” said Mrs. Veit. “I watched Marsha’s father being a caregiver in the best possible way that he could. He had a fair amount of money, he was well endowed, he was a bright guy, but it was a terrible struggle for him,” added Mr. Veit. Mrs. Veit said she learned first hand how devastating Alzheimer's can be, "not just to the one suffering from it, but also to their family.”

Marsha and David Veit

They are working to raise awareness of the disease and the work the Alzheimer's Association is doing to help those suffering from it. “It’s such important work. It does need support. And everybody can help in some way or another,” said Mr. Veit. They hope people over time will continue to support the programs they helped create with the Alzheimer's Association in the Coachella Valley and keep the progress going forward. “Sometimes by volunteering, not necessarily with money. Sometimes by walking in the annual walk. There are so many different ways that they can help and there are so many different ways that the Alzheimer’s Association is such a worthy and needy cause," said Mr. Veit.

More details on the Night to Remember Event

This is a night where the work of the Alzheimer's Association along with community partners will be highlighted. News Channel 3's Patrick Evans will be the host of the one hour special featuring music and entertainment, information about Alzheimer's research advancements, and inspiring stories about local desert families and services they rely on. Tune in to the special at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 1st.