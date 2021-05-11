Palm Springs Pride 2021 to be held in-person in November

News

Palm Springs Pride organizers announced that the 2021 edition of the festival will once again be held in-person in November.

Pride is scheduled to take place on Nov. 6-7.

"We are planning on hosting the largest event in the history of Palm Springs. It will be a massive "Coming Out" celebration," wrote Ron deHarte, festival organizer. "This year Pride is truly a Coming Out celebration of all that Palm Springs represents - life, love, community, the desert environment, diversity, and our friendly mid-century vibe!"

Festival exhibitor applications and parade applications are expected to be online by the end of May. De Harte added that there will be more information on program details, times, and locations will be released on June 3.

Today's announcement was for everyone to start saving the date and making travel plans, de Harte said.

Saturday, November 6, 2021 - 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Sunday, November 7, 2021 - 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Parade - Sunday, November 7 - 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

Palm Springs Pride is held in downtown Palm Springs. Pride festival features 250+ exhibitors, multiple entertainment venues, activities for youth and teens, sponsor pavilions, a food court, and our signature Pride inflatable characters.

For more information on Palm Springs Pride, visit https://apps.pspride.org/