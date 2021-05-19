San Manuel Casino hosting hiring event on Saturday, May 22

News

San Manuel Casino is hosting a Food and Beverage hiring event as it looks to fill several positions.

The event will allow candidates to learn about career opportunities, watch Chef Demo's, apply and interview with Hiring Managers, and potentially receive a job offer on the spot.

Managers will interview for the following positions and more:

Cook I, II, III

Dishwasher

Bartender

Bar Back

Beverage Cart Server

Busser]

Cocktail Server

Host/ Host(ess)

Food Runner

Food Server

Lead Cook

Lead Food Server

Walk-ins are welcome, attendees are asked to bring a copy of their resume.

The hiring event will take place Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the San Manuel Recruitment Center on 1 Mills Circle, Suite 115 in Ontario.

Candidates are encouraged to RSVP to expedite the process. Click here to register.