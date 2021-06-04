Guide Dogs of the Desert unveils its new, on-site nursery for puppies

News

Guide Dogs of the Desert official unveiled its new nursery in Whitewater with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.

The new Sanford J. Reed (Sandy) Nursery will allow puppies to begin their Guide Dog journey in a comfortable, stress-free environment with round-the-clock attention.

The nursery is named in memory of Sanford (Sandy) Reed, who died in a car crash at the age of 25 on June 12, 2020. Sandy's family have been longtime supporters of Guide Dogs of the Desert, including adopting two dogs that were released from the program.

Sandy Reed

"It means so much to me and my family as this was created through so many donations for my son's Sandy's memorial and then the foundations got together and they created the nursery and he would be so proud," said Catherine Reed, Sandy’s mother and senior program officer for the Auen Foundation.

The Auen Foundation helped get the nursery program started. In 2019, the Auen Foundation learned of Guide Dogs of the Desert's goal to bring the breeding program in-house and provided a $50,000 gift. After Sandy died, his friends and loved ones donated more than $10,000 to the organization in his memory.

In July 2020, The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and Auen Foundation were among the generous donors who contributed the remaining funds needed to complete the nursery.

“Nurseries are a source of hope, and this one is a tribute to Sandy's generosity of spirit. It’s also a celebration of him,” said Executive Director Tricia Gehrlein of Guide Dogs for the Desert. “The Sanford J. Reed Nursery is a place synonymous with possibilities, which will continue to unfold long into the future.”

During Friday’s event, Gehrlein was surprised with additional donations from the Auen Foundation and the Berger Foundation, totaling $50,000, which will be used to pay for the dogs’ medical expenses in the breeding program.

“It is extremely meaningful to us that our longtime partnership with Guide Dogs of the Desert launched the organization’s important breeding program. The nursery, which will carry Sandy’s name, will be the beginning of many more lifechanging companions for people in need of Guide Dog services,” Catherine Reed said.

“Guide Dogs of the Desert is doing a fantastic job training these magnificent animals to help members of our community and beyond,” said Chris McGuire, President and Chairman of the Board of the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation “I’m glad that the Berger Foundation can be a part of this special day and dedication to Sandy, who was a fine young man that we all miss greatly.”

The event concluded with the puppy handout, the adorable and exciting moment when puppies are handed over to the foster families who will raise them for the next 18 months. This litter of Guide Dog puppies has been named for members of the Reed family.

The Coachella Valley-based Guide Dogs of the Desert is an accredited guide dog school that has been helping visually impaired students find independence and companionship through service dogs for almost 50 years.

Visit guidedogsofthedesert.org to learn more about the organization, including how you can donate, apply to become a puppy raiser, or apply for a guide dog.