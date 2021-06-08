City of Coachella flies ‘Progress Pride’ flag for first time in its history

News

At city hall in Coachella, a rainbow flag is flying for the very first time in honor of pride month. The flag can be seen just below the city of Coachella's flag, a symbol of diversity for all to see.

"It's just great to see that the pride flag is flying here in 6th street," Frank Figueroa, a Coachella resident, told Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta.

Figueroa has lived all his life in Coachella and says this a momentous occasion for him personally.

"It sends a powerful message, we see you, we support you," Figueroa said.

Firguera says he believes it's a symbol of changing times for the LGBTQ+ community in the east valley.

"It opens those conversations with families, with children and their parents, they let them know what this means and this is what it represents," Figueroa said.

Coachella councilmember Megan Beaman-Jacinto said this is the first year a rainbow flag has been raised at city hall to mark pride month.

"It's a sign of progress, political progress in the city of Coachella. We know that the LGBTQ community in Coachella and in the far east community have really struggled to live in the dignified and respected way and to feel comfortable to be who they are even within their own families," Beaman-Jacinto said.

The flag is known as the progress pride flag. In addition to the six traditional rainbow colors, it includes the colors brown, black, pink, light blue and white. The colors represent communities of color and transgender communities.

"That everyone welcomes that everyone is loved and that everyone is valued and protected here," Beaman-Jacinto said.

The flag will remain flying until the end of June, when pride month is over.

"It's a step in the right direction, but I think there's still a lot more work to do to support the LGBTQ community in the east Coachella Valley," Figueroa said.

But in the meantime, Figueroa says this is a great start to letting people that its okay and they're not alone.

"And it's really great that it's being flown and I hope that it brings for the youth in Coachella and just in the community that the city supports us," Figueroa said.

If you would like to learn more about the city's process in flying the "Progress Flag" at city hall, check out Marco Revuelta's story for Telemundo 15