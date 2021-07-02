Sheriff’s vehicle overturned in crash on Highway 111 in La Quinta

News

A Riverside County Sheriff's vehicle is on its side after being involved in a crash on Highway 111 and Washington Street in La Quinta.

We are awaiting from the sheriff's department regarding what led up to the crash, however, authorities told News Channel 3 everyone was okay and there appeared to no injuries in the crash.

We've received reports that traffic in the area is heavily impacted at this time. Avoid the area if you can.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.