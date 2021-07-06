Calexico fire prompts East Valley residents to receive emergency notification

News

A fire in Calexico that lasted overnight resulted in several East Valley residents receiving an emergency notification.

The notification told people to avoid the area for the next 12 hours, however was unclear where that area was exactly.

The Emergency Management Department in Riverside County said the alert originated in Imperial County. The spokesperson explained, alerts like these are sent to cell phone towers, sometimes being picked up by cellphones outside of the area.

News Channel 3 received several messages from Facebook users in Mecca, Thermal, Salton Sea, North Shore area regarding the alert that was received around 10 pm Monday night.

The alert is regarding a fire in the area of South LaBrucherie Road near Calexico.

Our affiliate station KYMA has more details on the fire.