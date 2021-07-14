2 out of every 3 Californians set to get stimulus checks; Estimate your amount here

News

Millions of Californians are set to receive stimulus checks as part of the California Comeback Plan, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law on Tuesday.

The new state budget includes payments to middle class families are set to total of $12 billion through Golden State stimulus checks, the biggest state tax rebate in American history, according to Newsom's office.

Taxpayers who make up to $75,000 a year will qualify to receive stimulus checks of $600. Families with kids will receive an additional $500.

The Governor's office notes that two out of three California will get stimulus checks.

Check if you qualify for the Golden State Stimulus II

(Per California Franchise Tax Board)

To qualify, you must:

Have filed your 2020 taxes

Have a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of $1 to $75,000. For this information refer to: Line 17 on Form 540 Line 16 on Form 540 2EZ

Have wages $75,000 or less

Be a California resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year

Be a California resident on the date payment is issued

Cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer A dependent is a qualifying child or qualifying relative. Go to FTB Publication 1540 for more information about a qualifying child and qualifying relative



You can estimate how much your stimulus check could end up being at: https://www.ftb.ca.gov/about-ftb/newsroom/golden-state-stimulus/gss-ii-estimator.html

Those who qualify for Golden State stimulus checks can expect to receive them around September either by mail or direct deposit, depending on which refund option the resident chose on their tax return.