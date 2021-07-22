Riverside County will post COVID updates every week day again

News

Riverside County health officials have reversed course on their decision to post coronavirus update weekly. The county will once again be posting coronavirus date updates every day starting Thursday.

"The move from weekly to the daily updates (except for weekends) will give the public a better sense of where the data is trending," reads a notice from county spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.

The county reported 452 new cases, 0 deaths, and 233 recoveries since Wednesday. This brings the totals to 304,512 cases, 4,657 deaths, and 297,244 recoveries.

There were also 5 additional hospitalizations (160 total) and 2 more people in the ICU (32 total) over the past 24 hours.

Riverside County reported 3,225 additional residents who are either partially or full vaccinated over the past 24 hours. The county reports that a total of 1,179,11 residents 12+ (or 56.0% of the county population) are either partially or full vaccinated.

48.7% of the county's population, or 1,025,537 residents, are full vaccinated. That's up 22,966 people since yesterday.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

County officials noted that while the main numbers will be updated daily once again, the county map showing cases in cities will continue to only be updated on Wednesdays.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/21/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 677

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 660



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 331

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 321



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,218

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,072



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,991

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,872



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 351

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 331



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,314

Deaths: 74

Recovered: 4,206



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 266

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 240



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 899

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 871



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 201

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 193



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,486

Deaths: 226

Recoveries: 12,204



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,515

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 3,435



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,137

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,114



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 360



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 895

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 885



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,056

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 3,894



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,855

Deaths: 129

Recovered: 3,677



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,124

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,063



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 227

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 221



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 477

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 465



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,066

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,054



· County Jails

There are 948 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 940 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,479 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,464 recoveries.

