Two dead after plane crashes in Banning

Cal Fire officials say the FAA have confirmed that two people have died after a plane crashed in a vacant lot northwest of the Banning Municipal Airport around 9:30 a.m. today.

The plane crashed near Ramsey street and Hathaway street, with the FAA reporting the two victims were the only ones on the plane.

According to Cal Fire, the crash a small fire that was quickly ignited by firefighters.

Scene photo from News Channel 3's Crystal Jimenez

The National Transportation Safety Board will be handling the investigation into the crash.

FULL FAA STATEMENT

"An unidentified airplane crashed in a vacant lot northwest of Banning Municipal Airport in Banning, Calif., around 9:30 a.m. local time Friday. There were two people aboard. No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground. FAA will release the aircraft tail number after investigators verify it at the scene. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

The information above is preliminary and subject to change.