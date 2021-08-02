Eisenhower Health to require regular COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated healthcare workers

News

Eisenhower Health will be verifying which workers have been vaccinated so it can determine who will require regular coronavirus testing.

Employees were notified about the new requirements by an internal email sent out July 30:

"Beginning August 9, Eisenhower is required to have unvaccinated employees show documentation of being tested twice a week for COVID-19," said the email. "The best way to prevent returning to conditions like those we faced earlier this year is to get vaccinated and for everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to mask at work and away from work in public places."

This requirement comes after the California Department of Public Health issued an order requiring testing of all unvaccinated workers in several different healthcare settings. The order happened on July 26.

The email said 90% of Eisenhower employees have been vaccinated. However, it adds it wants the hospital to reach 100% vaccination of eligible employees.

"This is an opportunity for Eisenhower to demonstrate once again that we care about each other and our community," said the email. "We're so close to 100% vaccination of employees- let's achieve that goal!"

Eisenhower Health said it is currently not requiring all of its employees to get vaccinated.