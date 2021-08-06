California set to implement COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers

News

The California Department of Public Health will require all health care facilities to enforce COVID-19 vaccinations for employees by September 30.

The state Public Health Officer made the announcement late Thursday, and cited the state's surge in cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant as the reasoning behind their decision.

The statement also highlights the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly in in preventing hospitalizations and deaths among patients that get infected.

