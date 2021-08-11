Fire burning at Palm Springs hotel, possible explosion reported

News

Firefighters are working to contain a fire burning at a hotel in Palm Springs Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at the Caliente Tropics Hotel on 411 E Palm Canyon Drive at approximately 11:52 a.m.

According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, there was a possible explosion. Captain Nathan Gunkel confirmed there was damage to one hotel room.

The department posted a short clip on Twitter showing fire crews going through a hole on the side of a room with heavy smoke coming out. There were no evacuations for other guests.

ALERTS- Fire units are currently on the scene of a commercial hotel structure fire (possible explosion) in the 400 block of East Palm Canyon. Reports of one victim at this time.

Gunkel said one hotel employee sustained minor injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The building department is now on scene to check on structural damage to the hotel.

