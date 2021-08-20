USC AD measured in discussing Clay Helton’s job security

AP California

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California athletic director Mike Bohn had the chance to defend his embattled football coach, Clay Helton. But Bohn declined to offer his full support for Helton, only going as far as downplaying the idea that the upcoming season would be one that makes or breaks his position leading one of the country’s most storied college football programs. Helton has been under pressure practically from the moment he was named the permanent head coach prior to the 2017 Pac-12 championship game. He is 39-21 since then, with one conference title, a Rose Bowl win, and two division crowns to his credit.