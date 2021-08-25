Yucca Valley High School placed lockdown after reports of student with a gun on campus; No shots fired, no injuries

News

Yucca Valley High School was placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon after reports of a student with a gun on campus.

Mara Rodriguez, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, confirmed the department received these reports at approximately 12:10 p.m.

Deputies responded to the school, Rodriguez confirmed that no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

There was no word if deputies did indeed find a gun on campus at this time. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Rodriguez confirmed that the lockdown has been lifted.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we work to gather more information on this incident.