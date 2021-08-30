Give your input on the future spending for the Salton Sea

News

Riverside County and state leaders are looking for the public's help in addressing issues plaguing the Salton Sea.

Two public meetings will be held virtually this week to give your input on how to spend the money to fix these long-term issues.

The first will be on Tuesday, August 31 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Thursday, September 2, another meeting will be held online from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can join in either through Zoom https://ca-water-gov.zoom.us/j/86357786266, Facebook Live, or Teleconference.

That number is (888) 278-0296, access code: 596019.

For information on the meetings, visit www.SaltonSea.ca.gov.