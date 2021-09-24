Skip to Content
One person killed in crash involving off-road vehicle in Banning

Cal Fire confirms that one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Banning Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at approximately 5:18 p.m. on Nicole Street and 22nd Street.

Details remain limited on the crash. Cal Fire confirmed there was an off-road side by side vehicle involved in the collision.

