Congressman Ruiz honors fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez on House floor

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz honored the life of fallen Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez on the House floor Tuesday morning.

"Corporal Lopez was a selfless young man with an infectious smile who truly lived his life with a larger purpose in mind. That purpose was serving our country and contributing to something greater than himself," Ruiz said.

Lopez, a 22-year-old Indio resident, was one of 13 United States service members killed during a suicide bombing during evacuations at an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26.

"That day, under the blazing sun, Corporal Lopez and his fellow Marines worked tirelessly to evacuate the thousands of women, children, and families who came to the airport desperately seeking safety, protection, and refuge. Striving to bring calm to a panic crowd Corporal Lopez put the safety of others above his own," Ruiz said.

























Ruiz then talked about how as the crowd at the airport grew more intense, Lopez and his fellow Marine Sergeant David Traylor saved the lived of two young girls who were about to be crushed by the fleeing crowd.

"The two Marines successfully pulled the children to safety, saving their lives. They gave each other a fist bump, a very small celebration for an incredible task that had they had just achieved and then the explosion happened," Ruiz said. "That day, Corporal Lopez gave his life to save the lives of others. I can't think of anything more noble than that. Corporal Lopez saved two lives at the Kabul airport and because of him, two children now have a future and the promise of a new life."

Lopez, along with the 11 Marines killed in action on Aug. 26, were awarded a Purple Heart.

Lopez's body arrived in the Coachella Valley on Sept. 16, prompting tributes throughout the area.

A celebration of Lopez's life was held on Sept. 18, you can watch the complete ceremony below:

Lopez is survived by his parents Hunter is survived by his parents, Riverside Sheriff's Captain Herman Lopez and his mother is Riverside County Deputy Sheriff and RSA Board Secretary Alicia Lopez, his younger sister Trinity, and his younger brother Owen.