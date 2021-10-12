Stagecoach Music Festival updates vaccination policy; Now accepting negative COVID test

News

Stagecoach Music Festival has updated its requirements to attend the 2022 festival.

The festival is now accepting a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event. In August 2021, AEG Presents, the parent company of Goldenvoice, announced that attendees would have to be vaccinated in order to attend its festivals.

Stagecoach organizers announced on Twitter that the requirement was changed due to the rate of transmission improving.

Thanks for coming along for the ride as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times so that we can get back to having ourselves a good time.



Can’t wait to see y’all soon! pic.twitter.com/Hd5pFUEhYH — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) October 12, 2021

There was no word on whether this will also be changed for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and live event workers. More info here:https://t.co/eCrI5ksJRf pic.twitter.com/8BucJm9f43 — Coachella (@coachella) August 12, 2021

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.