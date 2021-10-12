Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:46 PM
Published 1:45 PM

Stagecoach Music Festival updates vaccination policy; Now accepting negative COVID test

KESQ

Stagecoach Music Festival has updated its requirements to attend the 2022 festival.

The festival is now accepting a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event. In August 2021, AEG Presents, the parent company of Goldenvoice, announced that attendees would have to be vaccinated in order to attend its festivals.

Stagecoach organizers announced on Twitter that the requirement was changed due to the rate of transmission improving.

There was no word on whether this will also be changed for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Coronavirus / Local News / News Headlines / Surviving Festival Season / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content