Imperial Irrigation District said a car crashed into a power pole early Sunday morning leaving some residents in Coachella without power.

IID said as of 1:51 a.m., there were 121 customers still without power as they continue to fix things. Initially, 1,209 customers had lost power.

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured in the accident or how it happened. This accident was near Van

Buren Street and Avenue 50.