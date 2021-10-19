Local health expert weighs in on possible approval to mix-and-match COVID booster shots

The U.S. may soon move to authorize the mixing and matching of coronavirus booster shots this week according to two sources who are familiar with the conversations being had within the Food and Drug Administration.

Currently, anyone who qualifies for a booster shot has to get the same shot as their original dose, but if approved, Americans could get a different coronavirus vaccine for their booster shot.

The National Institute of Health presented an ongoing study about mixing booster shots to FDA vaccine advisers last week. The study showed it didn't matter which vaccine people received initially and then what booster shot they got after. It said it was safe to mix boosters and even helped increase a person's immune system. Lastly, it showed that it helped fight against the Delta variant.

Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from a health expert from Riverside County about his thoughts on the possible mixing-and-matching of boosters. Plus, how it would affect how the county administers booster shots to people who qualify.