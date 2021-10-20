Rahm Emanuel Fast Facts
Here’s a look at former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Personal
Birth date: November 29, 1959
Birth place: Chicago, Illinois
Birth name: Rahm Israel Emanuel
Father: Benjamin Emanuel, a pediatrician
Mother: Martha (Smulevitz) Emanuel, a psychiatric social worker
Marriage: Amy Rule (1994-present)
Children: Leah, Ilana and Zach
Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., Liberal Arts, 1981; Northwestern University, M.A. Speech and Communication, 1985
Religion: Jewish
Other Facts
Emanuel’s father is Israeli, and his mother is American.
Emanuel worked at Arby’s during high school. Part of his finger had to be amputated after a cut from a meat slicer became severely infected.
Took ballet in high school and received a scholarship to study dance at the Joffrey Ballet School, attended Sarah Lawrence instead.
Maintained dual American-Israeli citizenship until the age of 18.
Is sometimes called “Rahmbo” by news outlets such as the Economist and Salon for his tough, no-nonsense approach to politics and fundraising.
Timeline
1980 – Works as a fundraiser on David Robinson’s congressional campaign for Illinois’ 20th district, in Chicago.
1984 – Works on Paul Simon’s campaign for US Senate.
1988 – Serves as national campaign director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
1989 – Chief fundraiser and senior adviser for Richard M. Daley’s campaign for mayor of Chicago.
1991-1992 – Serves as national finance director for the Bill Clinton/Al Gore presidential campaign.
1993-1998 – Serves as a senior adviser to President Clinton, including roles as deputy director of communications, executive assistant, senior adviser on policy and strategy and senior adviser on political affairs.
1999-2002 – Managing director of investment bank Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein in Chicago.
February 2000-May 2001 – Member of the Freddie Mac board of directors.
November 5, 2002 – Wins election to the US House of Representatives for Illinois’ 5th District; is re-elected in 2004, 2006, and 2008.
November 5, 2008 – Is named White House chief of staff for President-elect Barack Obama.
December 29, 2008 – Announces he will resign his seat in the House of Representatives.
January 20, 2009-October 1, 2010 – Serves as White House chief of staff.
October 1, 2010 – Resigns as White House chief of staff and moves back to Chicago.
November 13, 2010 – Formally announces that he is running for mayor of Chicago.
January 24, 2011 – An Illinois appellate court panel rules that Emanuel does not meet the residency standard to run for mayor.
January 25, 2011 – The Illinois Supreme Court grants a stay on the appeals court ruling, and orders that any ballots printed include Emanuel’s name while the case is pending.
January 27, 2011 – The Illinois Supreme Court issues a ruling allowing Emanuel’s name on the Chicago mayoral ballot.
February 22, 2011 – With 55% of the vote, Emanuel is elected the 46th and first Jewish mayor of Chicago.
May 16, 2011 – Is sworn in at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.
February 5, 2013 – Reports for jury duty but is ultimately dismissed. He says he’ll donate his $17 paycheck back to Cook County.
April 7, 2015 – Is reelected mayor of Chicago.
September 4, 2018 – Emanuel announces that he will not seek re-election to a third term as mayor of Chicago.
May 21, 2019 – The day after he leaves the mayor’s office, Emanuel signs a deal with ABC News to become an on-air contributor, two people familiar with the matter tell CNN. The Atlantic also announces his new role at the magazine as a contributing editor.
June 5, 2019 – Emanuel announces he will be joining the investment bank Centerview Partners, LLC. He will open a Chicago office and act as an adviser to the firm’s clients.
August 20, 2021 – President Joe Biden announces his intention to nominate Emanuel as ambassador to Japan.
