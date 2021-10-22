Local organization puts up billboards to highlight the heroic strength of people with down syndrome

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. It's a time when the achievements of those who suffer from genetic conditions are celebrated.

People with down syndrome constantly break boundaries and the organization "Ezekiel's Gift of Love" wanted to find a unique way to let the community know.

If you've driven down some roads in the Coachella Valley, you might have noticed their efforts to highlight the strength of some brave local children. "Ezekiel's Gift of Love" put up two billboards, one on Date Palm Drive near Los Gatos and Cathedral City, the other on Interstate near Palm Desert.

The billboards feature a photo of several children and young people dressed up as Marvel superheroes in the style of the "Avengers."

Yadira Regla Cuevas, founder of "Ezekiel's Gift of Love," spoke with Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta about the idea behind the billboards.

"The project is Trisomy 21 Achievers. It is a medical term for down syndrome and it is a spin-off of the Avengers. We wanted to show the essence of the true heroes, everyday heroes and as parents, we see that, we see them, the determination that it takes to go through their therapies, and all the hours and extra effort that they have to make every day from very simple things that we take for granted every day such as walking talking, they have to work three or four times as hard," Cuevas said.