Local students take part in Day of the Dead celebration

Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is a deep-rooted Mexican tradition full of color and celebration. It is a time when love and respect are paid to loved ones who have passed away; a celebration of life and death.

Students at Palm Springs High School are taking the time to learn about the unique tradition and its history.

Palm Springs High School teacher, Carla Schieldge, is teaching her students about the Day of the Dead through face painting, cultural history, and more.

Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. to see how the students take part in the tradition and why their teacher says it's important to educate them on it.