One person dead, three injured in Palm Desert crash

One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert Wednesday night.

The crash was initially reported at approximately 8:24 p.m. on Washington Street and Avenue 42.

Cal Fire officials reported the crash as a two-vehicle collision with extrication required. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. One person sustained moderate injuries while two others reported minor injuries.

A fifth person was involved in the incident but declined treatment, CAL FIRE confirmed.

Southbound Washington Street is shut down between Harris Lane to Avenue 42, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed. Northbound traffic is not affected.

