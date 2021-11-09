Inaugural Stadium Shootout at PGA WEST provides good competition for even better cause

PGA West isn’t just a golf gem here in Coachella Valley, this course is among the best California has to offer.

And it's home to some of PGA's premier tour events and some of golf's best. But for the first time “Stadium Shootout” tees off here on the iconic 17th hole.

16 local golf pros battling head to head, all benefitting First Tee of Coachella Valley.

"It’s amazing, we are so lucky to have this opportunity through KESQ and PGA West," said Teal Guion Executive Director First Tee of Coachella Valley. "They have given us an opportunity to have a special event out here with the local golf pro’s which is so fun to watch them compete."

Compete indeed. This bracket-style event was brought to life by News Channel 3’s Sports Director Blake Arthur and served its purpose of bringing together the community, competition, and the game of golf.

"Just trying to support a good cause and have a little fun. Not putting too much pressure, it’s all a fun event," said Robert Baier head Golf Pro at The Palms. "Hang around with some fellow club pros and just have a good day out here."

"Yeah, I heard about the event, and a chance to compete against fellow club pros to support a good cause. And obviously Alcatraz, PGA West, is a great venue to do it," said La Quinta Country Club head Golf Pro Chris Gilley.

This was a made for tv event.

Cameras were rolling, mics were hot, and these local golf pro’s were put to the test.

"There will be balls in the water," said PGA West General Manager Donald Zauner. "But you know what they could surprise me, this is one of the hardest holes in the valley. It happens in every group, I’d say two to three balls go in the water. So let’s see what they can do today."