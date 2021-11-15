Several tamarisk trees catch fire in Indio

Firefighters are working to fully contain a fire that engulfed several tamarisk trees in the city of Indio Monday evening.

The fire was first reported at approximately 6:12 p.m. near the area of Avenue 42 and Clinton Street.

Several viewers called the newsroom reporting a large flame.

Vegetation Fire in Indio RPT @ 6:12 PM - Ave 42 x Clinton St - Firefighters are on scene of a large fire involving multiple tamarisk trees. Resources will have an extended commitment time. #VarnerFIRE pic.twitter.com/mk5DB0STvs — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) November 16, 2021

We are working to gather more information on a possible cause.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.