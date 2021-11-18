Sunline Transit Agency hosts holiday “Fill the Bus” event
Sunline Transit Agency is hosting its annual "Fill the Bus" event Thursday to collect donations for those in need this holiday season.
There are only two locations this year where you can drop off donations:
- Walmart in Palm Desert
- Ralphs in Palm Springs Smoke Tree Village
You can find the SunBus outside these two establishments from 7 am - 7 pm.
All donations will be distributed to FIND Food Bank and the LGBT Center.
The donations needed this holiday season are:
- Turkey/Ham
- Granola/Protein bars
- Crackers
- Canned Fruit
- Canned Vegtables
- Pasta
- Tomato Sauce
- Nuts
- Muffin and bread mixes
- Beans
- Potatoes
- Juice boxes
- Rice
- Evaporated Milk
- Cereal
- Honey
- Coffee
- Non-dairy creamer
- Can openers
- Reusable bags/food containers
- Bottled Water
- Razors
- Shaving Cream
- Deodorant
- Soap
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Toilet paper
- Wash cloths
- Laundry detergent
- Paper towels
- Trash bags
