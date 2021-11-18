Sunline Transit Agency hosts holiday “Fill the Bus” event

Sunline Transit Agency is hosting its annual "Fill the Bus" event Thursday to collect donations for those in need this holiday season.

There are only two locations this year where you can drop off donations:

Walmart in Palm Desert

Ralphs in Palm Springs Smoke Tree Village

You can find the SunBus outside these two establishments from 7 am - 7 pm.

All donations will be distributed to FIND Food Bank and the LGBT Center.

The donations needed this holiday season are: