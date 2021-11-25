Valley big-box retailers closed on Thanksgiving for second year in a row

After the turkey dinners come the Black Friday deals – but many valley shopping centers this Thanksgiving were unusually dark.

Most big retailers this year remained closed for Thanksgiving for the second year in a row.

Businesses like Target, Best Buy and even some grocery stores were shuttered for the holiday here in the valley, despite most historically opening for in-person Black Friday shopping one day early.

Kroger stores, 7/11, CVS and Walgreens were reported to be open.

Some people including Ailee Robertson were turned away from a valley Walmart Thursday. "I was just trying to get something simple... and I didn't know they were closed," Robertson said. "Everybody's surprised – usually Walmart opens on every holiday."

El Paseo was mostly empty; parking lots looked like ghost towns. For many stores it started last year amid strict coronavirus restrictions and fears of virus spread.

But now, even with vaccines and a growing level of comfort, many retailers continue to spread out their deals in the run up to Black Friday.

Retail experts predict this could be the last Black Friday for one of America's most famous retail brands: Sears.

Right now there are only 21 full-line Sears stores remaining in the U.S. with more expected to close soon.

The Coachella Valley's Sears at the former Westfield Mall went out of business in early 2020.

Many of the valley's big-box stores are set to open on Friday between 5 and 7 a.m. – check store hours as they vary.