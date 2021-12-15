Local Links: Brandini Toffee factory bounces back from pandemic

After having to shut its doors for some time at the height of the pandemic, Brandini Toffee bounced back just in time for the holidays.

The toffee factory has workers as early as 5 am starting production for the day. This has been to get thousands of pounds out the door to its other stores and suppliers.

Right now you can purchase the toffee products from one of Brandini Toffee's four locations, or even Costco.

During the pandemic, the shop was forced to revitalize how it would continue selling its toffee to customers, and keep all the shops open.

It was through its website it was able to continue its work, with people from all over the country even ordering from Brandini's Toffee.

During the holidays is when sales really ramp up, and this year has proved to be the most successful yet.

Production of the toffee has been great this year, as co-owner Brandon Weimer said.

Weimer also said that it has been so great that this is the first year they haven't run out of product during the holiday season.

The company is excited for the next few years and where its distribution and company name will expand to.