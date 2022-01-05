Local school districts navigate classes resuming as COVID-19 cases rise

Palm Springs Unified School District and Coachella Valley Unified School District are set to have students back in the classroom on Monday, Jan. 10. This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Riverside County keep going up.

Desert Sands Unified School District already resumed classes on Jan. 3. However, DSUSD officials said class attendance so far is lower than what was expected this week. In a statement DSUSD said:

Desert Sands Unified School District experienced 82% attendance on Monday, January 3, as students and staff returned to class following winter break. Tuesday's attendance was 84%. Average 2018 and 2019 first day back after winter break was above 94%. With the increase in people being tested, additional positive cases are expected. DSUSD is closely monitoring the situation and is working with the public health department as it evolves. We continue to look at each classroom, working individually with the schools. Additional information will be provided as available. - Desert Sands Unified School District

DSUSD COVID-19 dashboard shows 436 positive cases, which is up 134 from Tuesday. 107 staff and 329 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

CVUSD is currently offering free COVID-19 tests for students, staff, parents, and community members until Jan.7 at all school sites and the district office from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There is no appointment necessary, however, you can register here.

CVUSD is continuing to offer PCR testing for COVID-19, however, the district informed families that they are not offering COVID-19 rapid antigen tests Jan. 5 through Jan. 7 due to a shortage of the rapid tests. The following statement is what the CVUSD sent to its families:

Dear Families, Beginning tomorrow, January 5, through January 7, 2022, we will not be able to offer free covid-19 antigen testing (15-minute test) due to a shortage of 15-minute tests resulting from an unprecedented high number of tests administered at our District and school locations. In the meantime, we will continue to offer free PCR testing at all our testing sites. Please note that PCR test results may arrive within 48 hours of testing. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. - Coachella Valley Unified School District

CVUSD officials said they hope they can have more tests starting next Monday.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m. to learn how each school district is navigating classes resuming post-winter break and what plans are in place to ensure the safety of its students.