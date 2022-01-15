Two arrested and charged with murder in shooting of Indio man

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation launched last month.

20-year-old Christian Brooks Andrade of La Quinta and 22-year-old Adrian Vega of Coachella were arrested without incident on Thursday and charged with murder, according to The Indio Police Department.

Detectives said Andrade was arrested in La Quinta and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Vega was arrested in Coachella and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

On Monday, December 13, 2021, Indio Police responded to a call regarding a suspicious death on the 45-900 block of Duquense Street in Indio around 3:00 a.m. After a day-long investigation with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff's Forensics Services Unit and Coroner's Office, it determined the victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Alejandro Lupercio of Indio.

Indio Police Detectives and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Coroner's Office are still have an ongoing investigation.

If you have any further information on this case, please call the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP(7867).

You can reach the newsroom through SHARE@KESQ.com.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.