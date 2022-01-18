I-10 big rig collision ties up traffic throughout Banning and Beaumont

Interstate 10 traffic lanes were expected to be blocked until at least 9:30 a.m. Tuesday following an early morning big rig collision in the San Gorgonio Pass.

Eastbound freeway traffic was backed up from the collision for several miles all the way through Banning and Beaumont. Westbound traffic was not impacted.

A semi rolled onto its side in the freeway's eastbound lanes just west of the Banning truck scales at 3:38 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but eastbound traffic lanes were blocked and a SigAlert was issued at 5:46 a.m. The California Highway Patrol shut down the freeway's eastbound #2, #3, and #4 lanes expecting them to be blocked for approximately 4 hours. The #4 fast lane was reopened at 7:15 a.m.

